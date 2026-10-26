Watch: Billy Corgan Defends Marilyn Manson Friendship Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Billy Corgan is standing by longtime friend Marilyn Manson, explaining why he believes in supporting friends while still holding them accountable.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman got candid about his nearly 30-year relationship with Manson during a recent appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, saying he personally didn’t believe the allegations against the rocker.

“You have to stand by your friends, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have an opinion and that doesn’t mean you’re not critical,” Corgan admitted. “I personally didn’t feel that he was guilty of the things he was being charged with. I don’t want the world to tell me who my friends are and who I should associate with."

Manson has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and abuse, which he has denied. In January 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges would not be filed following a four-year investigation, citing statute-of-limitations issues and insufficient evidence to prove the allegations.

The "1979" hitmaker said that decision aligned with his own vision of Manson, whom he considers part of his family. He also added that anyone found guilty of such crimes should face consequences.

Watch the interview below.