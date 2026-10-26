Watch: Oasis' Noel Gallagher Was So Impressed By This Hollywood Star, He Had A Life-Size Cutout Made

Noel Gallagher was so blown away after meeting Matthew McConaughey that he bought a life-size cardboard cutout of the actor.

The Oasis rocker shared the story during a recent appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, recalling their meeting at a friend’s wedding.

“I’ve never met anyone like him,” the musician said of the actor. “I bought a life-size cardboard cutout and put it in the front window for a month.”

The "Wonderwall" hitmaker also spoke highly of Paul McCartney, praising the former Beatle for making people feel good after meeting him.

“He’s one of those rare people that when you meet him, you walk away from it feeling good about yourself,” Gallagher said.

The "Champagne Supernova" singer also addressed a rumor about his rock-star habits, denying that he performs without underwear. Instead, Gallagher revealed he sometimes wears two pairs to help “stop leaks."

Watch the interview below.