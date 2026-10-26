Woman Charged In NYC Rabbi Attack Allegedly Stabbed Jewish Man Earlier

A Brooklyn woman has been charged with hate crimes after two Jewish men were attacked in Midtown Manhattan last week. According to a criminal complaint Anna Mochalova, 32, was arrested Saturday (October 24) evening and faces several charges, including second-degree assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated harassment.

The attacks happened on October 21, about five minutes apart. Prosecutors allege that Mochalova stalked a 26-year-old rabbi named Yosef and stabbed him in the back near West 47th Street and Fifth Avenue with what was described as a syringe. The rabbi, who was wearing traditional Hasidic Jewish clothing, was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

About five minutes later, a 37-year-old Jewish man wearing a yarmulke was allegedly approached by Mochalova near West 45th Street and Fifth Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, she bumped into him several times and caused a painful sting to his right forearm. Prosecutors say she threatened him in Russian, “Run away from here. I have a gun. I’m going to shoot you.” The man suffered a cut to his forearm but did not seek medical attention at the scene.

Both incidents are being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, which worked with the Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol and received tips from the public to help secure Mochalova’s arrest. Surveillance video played a key role in identifying the suspect. Mochalova’s attorney, Lila Carpenter, argued in court that her client was wrongly identified and said, “These allegations are concerning. Whether they’re my client’s is a different story.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Mochalova confronted a third man during the same spree, but left him alone after he told her that he was Muslim. Assistant District Attorney Emily Hong told the court that Mochalova selected her victims because she believed they were Jewish.

Judge Linda Capitti set bail at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond, noting the seriousness of the allegations and the surveillance evidence. Mochalova is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, October 29. The charges remain allegations at this stage, and the question of mistaken identity has yet to be resolved in court.

The attacks come amid a rise in hate crimes across New York City. NYPD statistics published earlier in October show that hate crimes have increased by nearly 13 percent compared to the same period last year, with more than half of the 463 confirmed incidents being anti-Jewish.