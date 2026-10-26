Yung Miami Addresses Fallout With JT In New Song ‘Dear JT’

"S**t crazy now, our relationship ain't what it used to be," she continues. "We supposed to've been together, but I guess it ain't meant to be/Sis, we could've made history/And we done grew apart, now that's no more."



In her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Yung Miami got emotional as she broke down the true meaning of her song and admitted that JT hadn't heard before it dropped.



"I think that this is what I was going through in real time," she explained. "When I was making my music, I wanted to just put all of my emotions and my feelings into my music because I think music is therapy and I feel like I needed to write a letter to my sister. At the end of the day, we grew up together and she's gonna always be my sister."