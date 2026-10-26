Yung Miami Addresses Fallout With JT In New Song ‘Dear JT’
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2026
Yung Miami poured her heart out about her public fallout with her former City Girl partner, JT.
On Friday, October 23, the Miami native released her debut solo album, Watch Dis!, featuring her buzzworthy track, "Dear JT." The song, which samples Diana Ross' "Missing You" written by Lionel Richie, allows Caresha to vent about how her longtime friendship with JT deteriorated over the past two years.
"Letter to my friend 'cause I know they got a narrative/Fallin' out with my sister in public, so embarrassing," she spits. "When you went in, I held it down, no comparison/Now we ain't seein' eye to eye, I wonder why."
"S**t crazy now, our relationship ain't what it used to be," she continues. "We supposed to've been together, but I guess it ain't meant to be/Sis, we could've made history/And we done grew apart, now that's no more."
In her recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Yung Miami got emotional as she broke down the true meaning of her song and admitted that JT hadn't heard before it dropped.
"I think that this is what I was going through in real time," she explained. "When I was making my music, I wanted to just put all of my emotions and my feelings into my music because I think music is therapy and I feel like I needed to write a letter to my sister. At the end of the day, we grew up together and she's gonna always be my sister."
Stream Yung Miami's new album Watch Dis! on iHeartRadio and watch the full interview on Netflix now. Watch a clip from the conversation below.