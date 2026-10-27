50 Cent Asks Judge To Prevent Tia Kemp From Cyberstalking His Son

Kemp has been targeting Sire, his mother, Daphne Joy, and 50 Cent himself ever since the New York native commented on her and Rick Ross' 21-year-old son's legal issues. The G-Unit founder made fun of William Roberts III after he was allegedly pistol-whipped by another man, Don Roberts (no relation). In his post, 50 Cent claimed Roberts was innocent, sent an attorney, and offered to bail him out. He also shared a video of Roberts thanking Fif for his support.



“U have NO room to post anyone’s child,” Kemp said before targeting both Sire and his mom in her comments.



50 Cent says his attorneys previously sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kemp and demanded that she remove all the defamatory posts she made recently. She allegedly responded by posting the letter with the caption, "F u and ya lawyers." He maintains Kemp's comments have humiliated his son and caused him mental anguish.



He's convinced that the alleged harassment won't stop unless the court takes action. Fif wants the judge to prohibit Kemp from stalking, cyberstalking, or harassing Sire. He's also requesting a final injunction after a hearing. Tia Kemp shared her thoughts after learning about 50 Cent's latest legal move.



“You can’t bully me b***h,” she declared. “F**k you, f**k yo child.”