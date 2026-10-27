Boyz II Men Signs New Record Deal For Upcoming Country Album

“Boyz II Men's global influence is decades in the making," said Cris Lacy, Warner Records Nashville Chair & President. "Every genre and culture has benefited from their original music, and their impact on artists in the current country landscape, while perhaps surprising to some, is quite profound. When I learned that growing up listening to artists like Randy Travis was seminal in their desire to collaborate with Nashville’s award-winning singers and songwriters, I knew we had to be a part of it. They were pioneers at a time when media brought fans access to all types of music. History repeats itself, and it's the perfect time for Boyz II Men and those they inspired to make some magic together!”



Boyz II Men have already dipped their toes in the country genre over the years. They've worked alongside country acts like Chris Stapleton and recently collaborated with Cody Johnson for his performance at Stagecoach. They also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2018.



“I think that’s why it’s so easy for us to fall in love with country music because the melodies are similar,” Nathan Morris explained “The meanings are similar. The feelings are similar. So, it’s almost like we feel at home doing it.”



“The correlation between Boyz II Men and country music: I guess you could say that there’s no real separation," Wanyá Morris said. "The organics are there. The harmonies. They reference the same type of key structures and emotions and inflections.”



The trio's upcoming country album will be their first project since their 2017 album, Under the Streetlight. As of this report, the album's title and release date have not been revealed.