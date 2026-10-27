Brewers Poised For World Series Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the brink of their first-ever World Series title, leading the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 in the series. They will aim to complete the sweep in Game Four tonight at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. On Monday night, the Brewers set a World Series record by scoring eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning of Game Three, resulting in a decisive 10-1 victory.

The Brewers' performance has been remarkable, with every starter reaching base and eight of the nine driving in a run. Jackson Chourio contributed significantly with four hits, just one shy of tying the World Series single-game record. "I was ready, and I wanted to win today," Chourio said, emphasizing the importance of the game.

The Brewers' relentless approach has been a key factor in their success. "Our offense is built to kind of chip away and wear on pitchers," said Sal Frelick, highlighting their strategy. The team has shown resilience throughout the postseason, winning eight straight games and matching a record shared by the 2019 Nationals and the 2014 Royals.

Tropicana Field, known for its unique features like the catwalks and the "Cownose Clubhouse" touch tank, will host Game Four. The Rays have a strong home record, but the Brewers' fans have made their presence felt, creating a lively atmosphere. "It was unbelievable, and our players felt it," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

The Rays, facing a daunting challenge, need to win four of the next five games to secure their first championship. The Brewers, however, are determined to make history and bring the title home to Milwaukee.