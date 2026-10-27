Cassie Dismissed From Former Male Escort's $35 Million Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, Howard alleged Combs ordered Ventura to set up the "freak-offs" and book him for sex. He claimed the couple abused him with drugs and coercion during sessions in Los Angeles and New York City. Ventura's lawyers denied Howard's allegations and argued that he never provided proof that Ventura's actions led to forced sex. They also emphasized that he was paid for his services and voluntarily provided said services numerous times over five years, which shows that he wasn't a victim of abuse or trafficking.



Howard sued Combs and Cassie last summer. He alleged the couple manipulated and traumatized him while he worked for them. Howard claimed he was forced into long masturbation sessions that injured his penis and that he contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Ventura. He also claimed he impregnated the singer, who got an abortion without his knowledge. Howard said the alleged abuse resulted in physical and psychological damage, pricey medical bills, lost wages, and more.



Ventura, Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, and CeOpco LLC were named in the lawsuit. Combs also denied the allegations. He has until November 4 to respond to Howard. He's currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after he was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.