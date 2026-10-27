Drake's 'Janice STFU' Copyright Lawsuit Voluntarily Dismissed
By Tony M. Centeno
October 27, 2026
Aviel Hirschfield, the producer and rapper who sued Drake for copyright infringement over his hit "Janice STFU," has withdrawn his lawsuit just over a week after filing it.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, October 27, Hirschfield voluntarily dropped his legal complaint against Drake 10 days after submitting the paperwork in a California court. Hirschfield alleged that he wrote and recorded the chorus for "Janice STFU" in January 2026 before sending it to FnZ, who's credited as the song's producer. Once he heard Drake's ICEMAN album in May, Hirschfield noticed he wasn't credited for the song.
“The complaint speaks for itself,” a rep for Hirschfield said. “This song was written specifically for Drake using music provided to [Hirschfield] that was created by Drake’s producers.”
Avi's rep was convinced Drake stole the chorus and used it for his hit song without crediting or compensating the 33-year-old artist. They also maintained that the reference track that leaked online soon after the news broke was legitimate, especially since it was nearly identical to Drake's song. Avi's lawyer also confirmed the demo's authenticity to Pitchfork. However, fans began to question whether Hirschfield really had a case after a blogger pointed out that the chorus in Drake's song and Avi's alleged chorus were essentially the same.
"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said after the lawsuit was filed. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations. Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."
As of this report, Avi himself has not publicly commented on the situation.