Drake's 'Janice STFU' Copyright Lawsuit Voluntarily Dismissed

“The complaint speaks for itself,” a rep for Hirschfield said. “This song was written specifically for Drake using music provided to [Hirschfield] that was created by Drake’s producers.”



Avi's rep was convinced Drake stole the chorus and used it for his hit song without crediting or compensating the 33-year-old artist. They also maintained that the reference track that leaked online soon after the news broke was legitimate, especially since it was nearly identical to Drake's song. Avi's lawyer also confirmed the demo's authenticity to Pitchfork. However, fans began to question whether Hirschfield really had a case after a blogger pointed out that the chorus in Drake's song and Avi's alleged chorus were essentially the same.



"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said after the lawsuit was filed. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations. Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."



As of this report, Avi himself has not publicly commented on the situation.