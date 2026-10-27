FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion In Swalwell Misconduct Probe

The FBI raided a mansion in Beverly Hills on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into former California congressman Eric Swalwell, according to multiple sources. The raid is connected to allegations of sexual misconduct that led to Swalwell’s resignation from Congress and withdrawal from the California governor’s race earlier this year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, agents executed a search warrant at the property as part of an inquiry into whether Swalwell violated federal civil rights law by allegedly abusing his official government authority. The Times reported that the FBI previously seized his electronic devices and searched his Washington, D.C., home, as well as briefly holding him at San Francisco International Airport in August for search purposes.

The mansion targeted by federal authorities belongs to billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, who had previously supported Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign and allowed him to stay at his residence. The New York Post reported that Cloobeck evicted Swalwell from the mansion after allegations surfaced, saying, "I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women. I support women’s rights."

The accusations against Swalwell include unwanted advances, sexual assault, and rape, with at least six women, including a former congressional staffer, making claims. He has denied all wrongdoing. As reported by the sources, federal prosecutors are focusing on whether Swalwell used his position to silence accusers.

The case remains under investigation by authorities in New York and Los Angeles County. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, and the FBI has not commented further on what evidence, if any, was seized during the Beverly Hills raid.