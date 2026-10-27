FBI Tampa Joins Child Sex Probe Of Meghan Markle's Dad

By iHeartRadio

October 27, 2026

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Nottingham
Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The FBI's Tampa office has joined an investigation into Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, over allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material. The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed that U.S. authorities, including the FBI, have reached out to assist in the investigation, as reported by the Inquirer.

The investigation began after Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered explicit images on electronic devices left at a residence in Cebu, Philippines. These devices were handed over to the PNP, which is conducting a forensic examination expected to conclude within a week. Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that the findings would provide a clearer picture of the allegations, according to The Guardian.

Markle Sr. has denied the accusations, calling them "sick lies." He claims the computers were not in his possession after leaving the Philippines. The PNP is coordinating with U.S. and British law enforcement to examine potential international connections, as noted by Law Commentary.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her distress over the allegations, stating that she was aware of troubling claims against her father since 2019. She emphasized that her estrangement from him was to protect her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The FBI has stated it is aware of the allegations and will provide support to the Philippine authorities as needed.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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