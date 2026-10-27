Feds: Suspect Put Home Address On Suspicious Letters

An Illinois man, Matthew Unglesbee, has been arrested for allegedly sending letters containing a suspicious white powder to four members of Congress. According to authorities, Unglesbee used his own name and return address on the envelopes, making it easier for federal agents to track him down. The letters contained salt, which Unglesbee reportedly said "kind of looks like" anthrax, as noted in a report by The Guardian.

Unglesbee, 36, from Quincy, Illinois, is facing federal charges of perpetrating a hoax and sending threatening communications through the mail. He admitted to sending the letters after hearing about similar incidents in a restaurant, according to an NBC News report. The letters, which were sent to three House members and a senator, included a handwritten note that read "HA HA" or "HAH enjoy the gift."

The FBI was alerted to the situation when a tipster overheard Unglesbee discussing the mailings. The FBI's Chicago field office responded to the offices of the Congress members after receiving the tip and a 911 call from one of the offices, as reported by Fox News.

Unglesbee remains in custody and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday in federal court in Springfield. The Justice Department emphasized the seriousness of mailing unknown substances to congressional offices, stating that such actions create fear and disrupt public institutions vital to democracy.