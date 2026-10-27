FL Senate Candidate Nixon Criticized Over Cuba Dictatorship Remark

Florida Democratic Socialist Senate candidate Angie Nixon is facing criticism following a CBS News interview where she hesitated to label Cuba as a dictatorship. Nixon stated, "That is what people have told me. I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it," as reported by Florida Politics.

Her comments drew backlash from both parties. Democratic candidate Eliott Rodriguez expressed disappointment, emphasizing that "Cuba being a dictatorship is not a matter of opinion. It is a fact." Phil Ehr, another Democratic candidate, criticized Nixon for struggling to answer a fundamental question about U.S. principles.

Republicans, including Maureen O’Toole from the National Republican Congressional Committee, also condemned Nixon's remarks, suggesting they reflect a sympathy for authoritarian regimes. Ashley Moody, Nixon's opponent, criticized her on social media, questioning her stance on communism.

Nixon later clarified her position, stating she believes Cuban Americans who describe Cuba as a dictatorship. She accused CBS of mischaracterizing her comments, leading to the deletion and reposting of the video without the initial wording, according to Florida Politics.

Despite the controversy, Nixon emphasized her support for Cuban Americans, criticizing the ongoing embargo for its impact on families in Florida. She argued that the embargo has not succeeded in changing the Cuban regime, as noted by NBC Miami.