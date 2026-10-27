Florida Man Offers Guilty Plea For Cheesesteak

In a surprising courtroom moment, Robert Kessler, a 74-year-old Florida man accused of murdering and dismembering Stephanie Crone-Overholt in 2021, offered to plead guilty in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries, and a Pepsi. Kessler, who is representing himself, made the unusual request during jury selection for his trial on Monday (October 26), as reported by Yahoo News.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian suggested Kessler could enter an open plea, which would result in a life sentence. Kessler responded with his food request, stating it would save taxpayers money by avoiding a trial. However, Judge Nazaretian denied the request, stating, "I can't obviously give food to people to enter a plea. That would be wrong in a thousand ways."

Kessler, who has chosen to act as his own attorney despite warnings about the risks, later withdrew his plea offer and opted to proceed with jury selection. According to New York Post, Kessler's trial is set to continue, with him facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Crone-Overholt's dismembered remains were discovered in McKay Bay, Tampa, in November 2021. Witnesses reported seeing a man matching Kessler's description disposing of trash bags in the bay. Kessler's daughter told investigators she witnessed an argument between her father and Crone-Overholt shortly before her disappearance.

Kessler's decision to represent himself allows him to directly question witnesses, including his own daughter, during the trial. The proceedings are expected to last a week, as noted by the Tampa Bay Times.