Florida Man Offers Guilty Plea For Cheesesteak

By iHeartRadio

October 27, 2026

Pepsi Philly Eats Fest Headliners Clipse Surprise Philadelphia With $150,000 Donation From Pepsi, Celebrate Local Restaurants with Ari Lennox and Freeway
Photo: Lisa Lake / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

In a surprising courtroom moment, Robert Kessler, a 74-year-old Florida man accused of murdering and dismembering Stephanie Crone-Overholt in 2021, offered to plead guilty in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries, and a Pepsi. Kessler, who is representing himself, made the unusual request during jury selection for his trial on Monday (October 26), as reported by Yahoo News.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian suggested Kessler could enter an open plea, which would result in a life sentence. Kessler responded with his food request, stating it would save taxpayers money by avoiding a trial. However, Judge Nazaretian denied the request, stating, "I can't obviously give food to people to enter a plea. That would be wrong in a thousand ways."

Kessler, who has chosen to act as his own attorney despite warnings about the risks, later withdrew his plea offer and opted to proceed with jury selection. According to New York Post, Kessler's trial is set to continue, with him facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Crone-Overholt's dismembered remains were discovered in McKay Bay, Tampa, in November 2021. Witnesses reported seeing a man matching Kessler's description disposing of trash bags in the bay. Kessler's daughter told investigators she witnessed an argument between her father and Crone-Overholt shortly before her disappearance.

Kessler's decision to represent himself allows him to directly question witnesses, including his own daughter, during the trial. The proceedings are expected to last a week, as noted by the Tampa Bay Times.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices