Florida Mom Arrested After Vegas Trip Leaves Kids Alone At Home

A Florida mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her four children home without overnight supervision while she traveled to Las Vegas for work. The arrest took place as Irene Miller deplaned at a Florida airport.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the situation came to light after one of Miller’s children called 911 to report that a dumbbell had fallen on her nine-year-old brother’s head. When deputies responded to the home, they found the four children, ages nine, eleven, twelve, and fourteen, unsupervised. The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and released, authorities confirmed.

Investigators discovered that Miller had left for Las Vegas on Sunday, October 18, and planned to return on Friday, October 23. She told deputies she arranged for a babysitter to check on the children before and after school, but the caregiver was not expected to stay overnight, according to authorities. Miller works as a professional photographer and appeared to be working on a project for a real estate client, according to details seen on her social media.

After deputies made contact with Miller during her trip, the children’s father was notified and took custody of them. Miller was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and booked into Orange County Jail.

"The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children," Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a statement.

Miller’s case is pending further legal proceedings as authorities continue their investigation.