Halloween Night 2026 Weather Forecast: Where To Expect Rain, Storms, And Chilly Temperatures

Trick-or-treaters in parts of the country may want to pack a poncho alongside the candy bucket this year. Showers and thunderstorms could soak Halloween plans across Texas, the Plains, and much of the West on Friday (October 30) and Saturday (October 31), while most of the East looks dry.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote in AccuWeather’s latest trick-or-treat outlook that the Plains will be the main trouble spot as moisture from the Gulf and the tropics builds over Texas. Rain could be heavy enough to wash out outdoor events Friday and Friday night from South Texas to western and central Kansas, and repeated downpours from Thursday through Halloween could lead to flash flooding.

Thunderstorms may also rumble through communities from South Texas to southern Louisiana, including San Antonio and Houston, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Farther west, spotty showers are expected over the Rockies, and some rain could reach Los Angeles and San Diego, California, by Halloween.

The timing is still a moving target. In AccuWeather’s earlier Halloween outlook, Sosnowski cautioned that the eastward reach of the rain could shift, which will decide whether big cities like Dallas and Kansas City, Missouri, get wet during trick-or-treating. Families in the rain zone should keep checking for updates and have ponchos handy.

The Weather Channel sees a similar setup. Senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman wrote in The Weather Channel’s trick-or-treat forecast that Southern California and much of the Southwest could be wet Saturday evening, with snow possible in parts of the Rockies and the Sierra Nevada. He also flagged a chance of showers and storms Saturday evening anywhere from Arkansas and Louisiana to the Carolinas, plus a few showers and gusty winds in South Florida.

For much of the East, it’s shaping up to be a treat. High pressure should keep the Northeast dry with light winds, according to Erdman, and AccuWeather expects the most comfortable conditions from northern Florida to New England and the Great Lakes, with temperatures running several degrees above normal. The Midwest should be mild too, with evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s, though a few showers could pop up in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

So where will kids need extra layers? AccuWeather says the chilliest spots will be Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and eastern Washington and Oregon, where RealFeel temperatures could sit in the 30s and 40s. Around Seattle and Great Falls, Montana, evening temperatures could slide from the 50s into the 40s, so a sweatshirt under the costume is a smart move. Even in the mild Northeast, a light jacket may come in handy after sunset.

There’s one more bonus for trick-or-treaters: Halloween night is the last evening of daylight saving time this year. Clocks fall back early Sunday (November 1), the earliest possible date for the change, and AccuWeather notes that sunset will arrive before 5 p.m. that day in cities including New York City, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Wherever you’re headed, check your local forecast before heading out Saturday, and bring a flashlight or reflective gear so drivers can see you once it gets dark.