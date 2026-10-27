Israeli Polls Open For Crucial Election

The polls have opened in Israel as voters decide whether Benjamin Netanyahu will secure another term as prime minister. This election is a tight race between Netanyahu's Likud party and the centrist Yashar party, led by former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot. Israelis vote for parties, which then form coalitions to gain a majority in the 120-seat parliament, the Knesset.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has led the country through wars and the October 2023 Hamas attack. Eisenkot, who resigned from Netanyahu's war cabinet, criticized Netanyahu for lacking a clear strategy in the Gaza war, though he supported the conflict.

According to The Jerusalem Post, over 95% of polling stations have opened without issues. Free intercity public transportation is available across Israel on Election Day, funded by the Central Elections Committee.

Al Jazeera reports that about 7.3 million Israeli citizens are eligible to vote, including 1.2 million Palestinian citizens of Israel. However, Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and occupied East Jerusalem cannot vote in the government that controls their borders and legal status.

The election is widely seen as one of the most consequential in Israel's history, with security being a major concern for voters. Former Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have urged Israelis to vote, emphasizing the importance of this election.

The results of the election will determine the formation of the next government, with parties needing to secure 61 out of 120 seats to form a majority coalition. If no coalition is formed, the country may face another election.