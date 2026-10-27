Jay-Z To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium

Jay-Z is officially set to headline the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium. The announcement was made during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles Monday Night Football game, as reported by NFL.com.

The 25-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the iconic stadium, marking his first performance at the Super Bowl, even though his company, Roc Nation, has been producing the halftime show since 2019. Jay-Z expressed his excitement, stating, "From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," according to E! Online.

Jay-Z's recent JAY-Z30 Concert Series at SoFi Stadium celebrated the 30th anniversary of his album *Reasonable Doubt* and the 25th anniversary of *The Blueprint*. The tour featured special guests like Blue Ivy Carter, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Too Short, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. Speculation is already building about potential guest appearances during his Super Bowl performance, with names like Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg being mentioned.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Jay-Z's impact on the halftime show, saying, "I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Super Bowl will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+, offering a global audience the chance to witness Jay-Z's much-anticipated performance.