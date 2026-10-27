King Tide Event To Bring Flooding To Southeast

The Southeast coast is bracing for another day of major flooding as King Tides combine with strong winds to push seawater onshore. Parts of South Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are expected to be hardest hit today (Tuesday, October 27), with dangerous rip currents and hazardous surf also affecting the region. This follows flooding that reached over two feet above normally dry ground in parts of Florida on Monday.

According to FOX Weather, the ongoing King Tide event has broken several flooding records in South Florida, even surpassing those set by hurricanes. Coastal Flood Warnings are in place across parts of South Florida, Georgia, and the South Carolina Lowcountry, where repeated tidal inundation could flood roads, low-lying neighborhoods, and waterfront infrastructure.

The South Florida Reporter notes that persistent onshore winds, rough surf, and unusually high King Tides are expected to bring repeated coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion from Florida to South Carolina through the final week of October. AccuWeather expert meteorologist Tyler Roys stated, "Coastal communities, including Miami and Charleston, South Carolina, are vulnerable to multiple rounds of tidal floodings as high astronomical tides associated with the full moon combine with onshore winds pushing ocean water toward the coast."

Local 10 News reports that this is the worst round of King Tides measured in South Florida since Hurricane Irma in 2017. The peak of this round reached major flood stage at 10:31 a.m. today, with the next high tide expected at 10:34 p.m. Spotty showers off the Atlantic are expected, especially this evening, with a wind advisory in effect for gusts up to 40 mph.

Flooding is expected to continue through Wednesday, with water levels gradually easing after midweek as the peak astronomical tide cycle subsides.