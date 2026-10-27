Luxury Real Estate Brokers Sentenced In Sex Trafficking Case

Two former luxury real estate brokers, Oren and Tal Alexander, along with their brother Alon Alexander, are set to be sentenced today in New York for their involvement in a federal sex trafficking case. The brothers, once known for their high-profile real estate deals, were convicted in March of multiple charges, including sex trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. However, federal prosecutors are pushing for life sentences, citing the severity of their crimes.

The Alexanders were found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over a span of two decades. Prosecutors identified at least 70 victims, with 11 women testifying at the trial. These women described being sexually assaulted after losing control of their bodies, often after being given a drink by one of the brothers. The brothers allegedly began their criminal activities as early as 2001 or 2002, when they were still in high school, and continued to exploit women by luring them to luxury getaways.

Defense lawyers have recommended 15-year terms, arguing that the brothers maintain their innocence and were victims of "overwhelming prejudice" during the trial. They also described the Alexanders as "dedicated husbands and fathers" who lived differently than portrayed at trial. The defense plans to appeal, claiming the evidence was weak.

Prosecutors, however, emphasized the brothers' pattern of behavior, stating they felt empowered to exploit women who agreed to join them at parties or on trips. The Probation Office has recommended sentences of 15 years for each victim, potentially resulting in 180-year sentences for Alon and Tal Alexander and 195 years for Oren Alexander.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the Alexanders' former status in the luxury real estate market. Their sentencing marks a dramatic fall from grace for the once-celebrated brokers.