Middle School Teacher Arrested In Alleged Prostitution, Robbery Scheme At Casino Hotel

Amanda Crafts, a 35-year-old middle school teacher from Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with theft and conspiracy to commit robbery following an alleged prostitution-related incident at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

According to a criminal complaint, Crafts and Veda Engel, 23, of Cape May, allegedly met a man at a casino bar before inviting him to a hotel room. The victim told investigators he was stripped and "physically restrained" on a bed while Engel performed a sex act before abruptly stopping and declaring, "That's what you get for $1,250."

The complaint alleges Crafts held the man down while Engel used his face to unlock his phone and made four separate Apple Pay transactions totaling $1,250 to her account. Engel faces charges including prostitution and theft, while Crafts is charged with theft and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Crafts' attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., maintains his client is innocent. "I truly believe that she was there to party," Peruto told BreakingAC. He claims Crafts voluntarily gave police her cell phone to show she had been online throughout the encounter rather than participating in the alleged robbery.

Peruto said statements from the defendants indicated they had only met that evening, and that Crafts was unaware of any arrangement involving sex for money. "I can't wait to cross-examine this idiot," he added, referring to the complainant.

During an earlier court appearance, Crafts told Judge Timothy Maguire, "I've never been to jail. I've never been arrested before. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Crafts, a mother of four who taught computer classes at Middle Township Middle School, has resigned from her position, Peruto confirmed. The school district previously informed parents that she was no longer employed. Superintendent Stephanie DeRose released a statement saying, "The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

Engel faces a separate pending prostitution charge stemming from an alleged encounter with an undercover police officer at Borgata in December 2025.

Both defendants were released from custody under pretrial supervision. They must report to the court every other week and are prohibited from contacting each other or the alleged victim.

Peruto said Crafts would not accept a plea deal and vowed to fight the charges.