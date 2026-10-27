National Parks Offering Free Admission Today

National parks across the United States are offering free admission today in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt's birthday. This fee-free day applies to all national park sites that typically charge entrance fees, though costs for camping, reservations, and special-use permits may still apply, according to the National Park Service.

Roosevelt, known as the "conservationist president," made significant contributions to conservation during his presidency from 1901 to 1909. He established the U.S. Forest Service, added over 125 million acres to national forests, and created 18 national monuments, including the Grand Canyon, as reported by WKYC.

The National Park Service has announced that the final fee-free day of the year will be Veterans Day on November 11. Under the "America-first" initiative, free entry days are limited to U.S. citizens and residents, while foreign tourists face additional entrance fees at popular parks. This policy aims to ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving the parks, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Some parks, like the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, are free to enter year-round. However, others, such as the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, typically charge a daily entrance fee, which is waived today for eligible visitors.