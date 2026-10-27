Newly-Acquired Devils Goalie To Debut Tonight

New Jersey Devils' newly-acquired goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, will make his debut tonight against the Dallas Stars. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner was traded from the Winnipeg Jets just four days ago in a major deal. Hellebuyck, who is 33 years old, has not played since last April after the Jets missed the playoffs.

The trade, confirmed last Friday, ended a months-long standoff between Hellebuyck and the Jets. According to NHL.com, the Jets received forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Alexander Command, and two draft picks from New Jersey in exchange for Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck, who is in the third season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract, requested a trade during the offseason. He expressed gratitude for his time in Winnipeg, stating, "Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there," as reported by Sportsnet.

The Devils, who have been using a tandem of Jake Allen and Daws, will now have Hellebuyck as a key player in their lineup. The team is scheduled to play in Winnipeg on November 10, which could be a significant game for Hellebuyck against his former team.