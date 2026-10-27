Oil Companies Warned Over Russian Diesel Imports

By iHeartRadio

October 27, 2026

RUSSIA-US-POLITICS-DIESEL
Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has issued a warning to U.S. oil companies regarding the importation of Russian diesel under a new agreement between President Donald Trump and Moscow. In a letter addressed to the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Raskin stated that companies participating in the import of Russian diesel could face legal consequences.

Raskin emphasized that importing Russian diesel would be a "clear and dangerous violation of federal law," as reported by Politico. He warned that those involved would "be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, whether in this Administration—or the next."

President Trump announced earlier this month that Russia would supply 300,000 tons of diesel to the U.S. and global markets, with additional shipments planned for November. The deal comes amid rising energy prices, a significant issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The White House maintains that the deal complies with all applicable laws, despite Raskin's warnings.

According to The Hill, a shipment of Russian diesel is already en route to the United States, expected to arrive next week. Raskin's letter also noted that importing Russian diesel could result in civil and criminal penalties, including up to 20 years' imprisonment.

The situation is unfolding as Democrats are projected to win control of the House in the midterm elections, potentially positioning Raskin as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices