Oil Companies Warned Over Russian Diesel Imports

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has issued a warning to U.S. oil companies regarding the importation of Russian diesel under a new agreement between President Donald Trump and Moscow. In a letter addressed to the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Raskin stated that companies participating in the import of Russian diesel could face legal consequences.

Raskin emphasized that importing Russian diesel would be a "clear and dangerous violation of federal law," as reported by Politico. He warned that those involved would "be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, whether in this Administration—or the next."

President Trump announced earlier this month that Russia would supply 300,000 tons of diesel to the U.S. and global markets, with additional shipments planned for November. The deal comes amid rising energy prices, a significant issue ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The White House maintains that the deal complies with all applicable laws, despite Raskin's warnings.

According to The Hill, a shipment of Russian diesel is already en route to the United States, expected to arrive next week. Raskin's letter also noted that importing Russian diesel could result in civil and criminal penalties, including up to 20 years' imprisonment.

The situation is unfolding as Democrats are projected to win control of the House in the midterm elections, potentially positioning Raskin as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.