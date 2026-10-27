Robert Plans Admits He 'Didn't Need' Led Zeppelin After Death Of 5-Year-Old Son

By Will Mendelson

October 27, 2026

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Robert Plant opened up about how the devastating loss of his young son changed his relationship with Led Zeppelin.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the legendary musician recalled losing his 5-year-old son, Karac, in July 1977 after he contracted an acute gastrointestinal infection. Plant was touring with the iconic band when he learned his son was ill, rushing home to be with his family and canceling the rest of the tour.

“There was no map, no instructions to Led Zeppelin, and we just carried on,” Plant admitted. “But I didn’t need the group after losing my boy.”

The rocker added that the realities of life on the road became harder to accept after the tragedy, saying he was “always looking to get away.”

Plant later honored Karac with “All My Love,” a song on Led Zeppelin’s 1979 album In Through the Out Door.

The band ultimately broke up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham, who had been Plant’s friend since their teenage years.

Led ZeppelinRobert Plant
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