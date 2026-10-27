Ryan Gosling’s Band Dead Man’s Bones Return With First New Song In 17 Years

Dead Man’s Bones are back from the dead. The horror-inspired indie rock duo of Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields just released “Lost in the Night,” their first new song in 17 years, right in time for Halloween.

The single arrived Tuesday (October 27) via ANTI- Records, and it’s also available on 12-inch vinyl through the band’s official store. The band describes it as a “shadowy but hopeful song about being alive and in love,” Fangoria reported.

The duo had a hard time finding the right sound. After trying several Los Angeles studios, Gosling and Shields brought two guitars, two drum machines, and two synthesizers to a farm outside the city and recorded the song in a single day, Northern Transmissions reported. Longtime collaborator Tim Anderson, who also produced their 2009 debut, produced the track.

“Lost in the Night” still has the band’s signature spooky edge, but it brings in more synths and a Bruce Springsteen-style vocal from Gosling, according to Consequence.

The song comes with a black-and-white music video starring Noah Jupe and Rain Spencer, who leave a cemetery behind and wander the city streets together through the night.

Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, helped tease the comeback on Instagram ahead of the release, joking about trying to “summon new music” from the long-dormant duo.

Gosling and Shields formed Dead Man’s Bones in 2005 after bonding over their love of horror, especially Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Their self-titled debut album, which featured the Silverlake Conservatory of Music’s children’s choir, came out in 2009. Its song “In the Room Where You Sleep” has recently found new life as a viral sound on TikTok.

There’s no word yet on whether more new music is on the way.