Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Visits Late Husband Ozzy's Grave Daily, Will 'Never Get Over' His Death

Sharon Osbourne admitted that she’s still learning to live with the loss of husband Ozzy Osbourne and visits his grave daily.

In a BBC interview published Monday (Oct. 26), the former reality star reflected on life without the Black Sabbath legend, who died at age 76 in July 2025.

“You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’” she revealed. “You never get over it. But you learn to live with it.”

Sharon revealed that she chose to bury Ozzy at their Buckinghamshire home rather than a public cemetery. “There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard,” she explained. “I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”

As for whether she visits his grave, she shared, “Of course, every day. I can see him from my window.”

Despite serious health issues, Ozzy performed his final concert with his bandmates in July 2025. Sharon said doctors advised him against performing, but the show gave him a renewed sense of life.

“You saw it in his eyes, in his face,” she said. “It just made him feel like he was alive again.”