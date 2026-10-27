Skydance Offers Buyouts Amid Paramount-Warner Bros Merger

By iHeartRadio

October 27, 2026

Paramount's Takeover Of Warner Bros. Discovery Set To Close
Photo: Adam Gray / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Skydance is offering voluntary buyouts to some employees as it merges with Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery. Co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz sent a memo to staff on Monday, providing personalized terms and a decision window for the offer, ahead of anticipated layoffs. The new merged company will also implement a mandatory policy requiring employees to work in the office five days a week.

The merger has been described as a significant move in the entertainment industry. Verity News highlights Ellison's leadership, noting that he is seen as a decent and disciplined leader, well-suited for running a combined studio. However, the management team faces challenges, as integration savings are not being realized, and budget cuts could impact morale and talent retention.

According to Dealroom, Kreiz is set to enforce cost cuts as part of the merger process. The company aims to streamline operations and reduce expenses, but this approach has raised concerns about its impact on the creative aspects of the business.

The merger and its implications are closely watched, with industry insiders speculating on the future of the combined entity and its ability to navigate the competitive landscape of Hollywood.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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