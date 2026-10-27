Taylor Swift made history again.

Swift, 36, is the youngest-ever inductee in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She became a member during a ceremony on Monday evening (October 26) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller and J.I. Allison in the Class of 2026. Country legend George Strait was also honored with the Career Maker Award.

Reigning Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson honored Swift with a rendition of “Love Story,” a hit single that appeared on her sophomore studio record, Fearless, in 2008. Country star Brad Paisley inducted Swift into the Hall of Fame nearly 20 years after bringing her on tour with him in 2007. Swift, who revealed Paisley’s tour prank that went “too far,” delivered heartfelt remarks when she took the stage.

“It’s not lost on me how crazy this is,” Swift said during her speech, which Rolling Stone published in full. “I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished the thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about. So to be here with you and to be getting to have this moment, I am truly grateful and it just feels like one of those amazing Nashville moments I’m going to revisit on a rainy day. Thank you so much.”

Swift made history earlier this year when she became the youngest woman inducted into the New York-based Songwriters Hall of Fame, among other records set or broken throughout her career. The singer-songwriter’s latest Hall of Fame induction arrives just days after she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut studio album. Swift was 16 when the record arrived on October 24, 2006, introducing her with “Tim McGraw,” “Picture To Burn,” “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Should’ve Said No,” “Our Song,” and other tracks that longtime Swifties know and love.

The 14-time Grammy winner will return to Nashville for the CMA Awards next month after receiving her first nomination in four years for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Swift, one of only eight female artists in CMA history to win the coveted Entertainer of the Year category, gushed when nominations were revealed, “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠” See the full list of nominees here. The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.