The Flaming Lips Reveal First New Album In 7 Years

By Will Mendelson

October 27, 2026

Pitchfork And October Present OctFest 2018 - Day 2
Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The Flaming Lips are back with their first new album in seven years!

The psychedelic rock band will release The Teardrop Throbs, their 17th studio album and debut for Third Man Records, on January 22.

The album arrives two months after the band’s 20th anniversary edition of At War With the Mystics. It also marks their first LP in 35 years without member Steven Drozd, who departed the group.

The rockers previewed the album, which features “Ego Tripping Part Two,” a follow-up to “Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell” from their 2002 seminal album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Frontman Wayne Coyne took to Instagram to explain that he enjoys giving older songs “a new rendering."

The upcoming LP will be supported by a handful of intimate shows following its release. Here they are:

  • Jan. 22: Nashville, TN
  • Jan. 23: Nashville, TN
  • Jan. 26: New York, NY
  • Jan. 27: New York, NY
  • Feb. 23: Los Angeles, CA
  • Feb. 24: Los Angeles, CA
  • Feb. 27: Chicago, IL
  • Feb. 28: Chicago, IL
  • April 2: London, England
  • April 3: London, England
The Flaming Lips
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