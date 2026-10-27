Tom Jones Scraps Shows After Falling Ill With The Flu

By Will Mendelson

October 27, 2026

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Tom Jones postponed two upcoming concerts after coming down with a bad case of the flu.

The 86-year-old singer announced Monday (Oct. 26) that he would reschedule performances in Los Angeles and San Diego.

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu,” Jones wrote on Instagram, adding that he was following his doctor’s advice.

His San Diego concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park has been moved to November 3, while his Los Angeles show at The Greek Theatre will now take place on November 4.

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused," the legendary musician continued. "I look forward to seeing you all soon."

This isn’t the first time Jones has been forced to postpone a show due to illness. In July 2025, he rescheduled a concert in Germany after contracting an upper respiratory infection. He also postponed performances in 2022 after being diagnosed with viral laryngitis.

Tom Jones
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