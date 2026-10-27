Trump Offers $1M Reward For Voter Fraud Convictions

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will offer a $1 million reward to anyone who reports voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction. This offer applies to both past elections and the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. Trump made the announcement on social media, stating, "Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud," as reported by ABC News.

The announcement comes just eight days before the November 3 midterm elections, as noted by UPI. Trump did not specify the source of the funds for the reward or the agency responsible for administering it. The White House has not provided additional details regarding the offer.

This initiative follows Trump's repeated and unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in previous elections. According to The Guardian, Trump's comments come amid concerns that the Republican Party might lose its narrow majority in the House and potentially control of the Senate in the upcoming elections.

In addition to the $1 million reward, Trump has promised to give $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the midterms. The president has been actively campaigning for Republican candidates and has pushed for election reform legislation, known as the SAVE America Act, which aims to reduce voter fraud by requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship. However, the legislation has faced challenges in the Senate.