50 Cent Files $6 Million Lawsuit Against Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp

“Ms. Kemp shamelessly used the label ‘on the spectrum’ as a pejorative slur hurled at a child to humiliate him and his family. But autism is not shameful,” 50 Cent’s lawyers argued. “What is shameful is fabricating a diagnosis for a private child, inventing a sexually degrading cause for it, and broadcasting both to a mass audience.”



50 Cent filed the lawsuit not long after he asked a Miami-Dade County court judge for a temporary injunction against Rick Ross' ex on behalf of his teenage son. In his original legal complaint, the rapper-actor alleged Kemp spent six days singling out his son online and called him "slow." She also claimed he "can't talk" during an October 25 interview.



Attorneys for 50 Cent previously sent Kemp a cease-and-desist letter and demanded that she remove all the defamatory posts she made. She allegedly responded by posting the letter with the caption, "F u and ya lawyers." She also shared her thoughts after learning about 50 Cent's legal move. “You can’t bully me b***h,” she declared. “F**k you, f**k yo child.”



"It’s not ok to bully minors on line, kids have killed them selves over things people have said about them," 50 Cent said after the lawsuit was filed. "That gangster granny act is not gonna work no 🏳️ white flags."



Kemp began targeting 50 Cent and his family after the New York native commented on her and Rick Ross' 21-year-old son's legal issues. The G-Unit founder made fun of William Roberts III after he was allegedly pistol-whipped. In his post, 50 Cent claimed the suspect, Don Roberts (no relation), was innocent. He also shared a video of Roberts thanking Fif for his support.