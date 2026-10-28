Alleged Serial Sex Predator Facing Charges For Assault At Halloween Event

A Bucks County man, Edward Eisenhard, is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual assaults, including an incident at a popular Halloween attraction. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Eisenhard is accused of being a "serial sexual predator" and is currently being held without bail after a recent court appearance.

Eisenhard, 38, of Springfield Township, allegedly grabbed a female employee by the throat and indecently assaulted her while she was working alone on the opening night of the Valley of Fear & Original Haunted Hayride in Feasterville on September 25. Prosecutors stated that Eisenhard was her supervisor and had worked at the haunted attraction for 10 seasons. He was fired from the attraction the following day.

The day after his firing, Eisenhard, who also worked as a manager at a Five Below store in Hilltown, allegedly assaulted another employee. The victim reported to police that Eisenhard made inappropriate comments, restrained her, and indecently assaulted her in the store’s stockroom. Charges related to this incident were filed earlier in October.

In a third case, Eisenhard faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office stated that Eisenhard is charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault and related offenses for incidents that allegedly happened in December 2025 and again in October, when the child was sleeping over at his home in Springfield Township. He allegedly had access to the girl because of his relationship with her family.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan described Eisenhard as a "highly dangerous, recidivistic sex offender." Khan added, “Serial sexual predators should not be able to buy themselves out of jail."

Authorities indicated that two of the alleged victims came forward after Eisenhard’s original arrest, with investigators suggesting there may be additional victims. The District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

Eisenhard remains in custody as the investigation continues.