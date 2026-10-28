At Least 30 Killed In Train Crash In Spain

At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed passenger trains collided and derailed in central Spain earlier today. The crash occurred near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km south of Madrid, and sent two carriages down an embankment. Emergency crews rushed to the scene to assist the injured passengers, according to Global Banking & Finance Review.

The collision involved a northbound train operated by Iryo, traveling from Malaga to Madrid, and a southbound train operated by Renfe, heading to Huelva. The Iryo train's rear carriages derailed and were struck by the front carriages of the Renfe train, as reported by AccuWeather. The crash caused both trains to overturn, leading to significant casualties.

The Andalusia region's President, Juan Manuel Moreno, confirmed the death toll and noted that the number might rise as rescue operations continue. Emergency officials reported that 11 adults and one child are in intensive care, with a further 24 people seriously injured. The crash has prompted a suspension of high-speed rail services between Madrid and southern Spain.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to visit the crash site, declaring three days of mourning for the victims. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with experts examining a faulty rail joint as a potential factor, according to Insurance Journal.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief across Spain, with condolences from international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The Spanish government and railway companies are focused on assisting victims and their families as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.