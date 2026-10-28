Big Ten Limits Members' Involvement In NIL Activities

The Big Ten Conference has introduced a new rule that limits its members' involvement in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities. This move comes as the Protect College Sports Act is set to increase direct payments to student-athletes. The conference has capped school-initiated NIL deals at $49 million, but athletes remain free to seek their own endorsement contracts.

The Protect College Sports Act, which has been revised to gain support from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences, includes a $25 million retention pool to help schools retain players. This pool is separate from the $21.3 million schools are allowed to spend this season. According to The Washington Times, $5 million of this new money is allocated to women's sports.

The Big Ten and SEC have expressed support for the Protect College Sports Act after detailed negotiations with Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell. A joint statement from the conferences emphasized their appreciation for the substantial work involved in the effort. Yahoo! Sports reports that the act aims to regulate college sports and address issues such as NIL tampering and recruiting chaos.

Despite the changes, there are concerns about enforcement. The Mountain West Connection highlights the irony of the Big Ten and SEC advocating for a "hard" revenue share cap while not intending to participate in media rights pooling. The act's effectiveness will depend on how well it is enforced, as college sports have a history of rule-breaking despite regulations.