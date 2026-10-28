Bono Admits U2 'Went Too Far' On Controversial iTunes Album Giveaway

By Will Mendelson

October 28, 2026

U2 Celebrate 50th Anniversary Returning to Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, Ireland Where They Formed in 1976
Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Bono admitted that U2 went too far with one of the most controversial album releases in music history.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the U2 frontman reflected on the band’s 2014 release of Songs of Innocence, which Apple automatically added to the iTunes libraries of more than 500 million users without their permission.

“I went too far on that one,” Bono told the outlet, taking responsibility. “That was all on me.”

Bono said both Apple CEO Tim Cook and U2’s longtime manager Paul McGuinness questioned the plan before it launched. McGuinness reportedly warned him, “You spent your whole life getting people to pay for music. Why would you want to give something away free?”

Bono explained that the band was experimenting with a model in which Apple or another company would pay for music and distribute it to listeners, partly out of concern over how little artists earn.

However, the strategy all but backfired. The unsolicited album sparked widespread criticism, eventually prompting Apple to create a tool allowing users to remove it from their libraries.

Still, the legendary group's guitarist The Edge was less apologetic. “We take risks," he told the outlet. "We have to.”

U2
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices