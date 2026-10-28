Chiefs Sign Justin Tucker To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, as reported by Yahoo Sports. This move comes after current kicker Harrison Butker missed two field goals in a recent game against the Seattle Seahawks, contributing to a 20-3 loss.

Tucker, who has not played in the NFL since 2024, was released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 following accusations of sexual misconduct by several massage therapists. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2025 season due to these allegations, according to NBC Sports.

Before his release, Tucker was one of the league's top kickers, making the first team All-Pro five times and being a seven-time Pro Bowler. However, his performance declined in his final season with the Ravens, where he made only 73.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Butker, who has been reliable in the past, is experiencing a challenging season, converting just 11 of 16 field goal attempts. His struggles, particularly with long-distance kicks, have prompted the Chiefs to seek additional options.

The Chiefs' decision to sign Tucker adds competition to the kicking position, as reported by Bleacher Report. Tucker's return to the NFL marks a potential comeback for the kicker, who has been trying out for various teams since his release.