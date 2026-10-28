Cornell Faculty Debates No-Confidence Vote Against President

Cornell University's Faculty Senate is meeting today to debate a proposed no-confidence vote against President Michael Kotlikoff. The vote is in response to his handling of a 2024 sexual assault allegation at a Cornell fraternity house. The no-confidence vote, while symbolic, would publicly express the faculty's dissatisfaction with Kotlikoff's leadership.

The debate over the resolution began earlier this month and will conclude today. Voting will take place electronically over five days following the meeting, as reported by ABC News. The resolution states, "The Faculty Senate has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University."

The resolution follows a lawsuit filed by a former student, identified as Jane Doe, who alleged she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity in 2024. The case has sparked conversations about the treatment of sexual assault allegations on college campuses. No criminal charges have been filed, but an investigation by the New York attorney general is ongoing.

During a previous meeting, Professor Risa Lieberwitz criticized Kotlikoff's response, saying, "It feels that the administration is considering more about how do we respond to pressure rather than the kind of leadership which should have been doing systemic work and prioritizing these issues all along." Kotlikoff defended his actions, stating that the Title IX investigation was conducted according to school policy and federal law.

According to The Hill, the Faculty Senate's resolution, led by Professor Paul Ortiz, reflects faculty and student concerns about safety and the administration's handling of sexual assault cases. The resolution's success would increase pressure on Cornell's leadership, though it cannot force changes.

The Associated Press reported that one of the students disciplined in connection with the alleged assault returned to campus this fall after a suspension. The university is reviewing how the housing situation was handled, as concerns were raised about the student's presence on campus.

President Kotlikoff acknowledged the university's duty to address these concerns, stating, "If we didn’t do that, I pledge to look into what happened there."