DC Grand Jury Declines Indictment Of Cassidy Hutchinson

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC has declined to indict Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, over her testimony regarding President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021. The decision, reported by The Washington Post, marks a setback for the Justice Department's efforts to pursue charges against Hutchinson.

Hutchinson testified in June 2022 before a congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack. She claimed that President Trump was aware that some of his supporters were armed when he encouraged them to march to the Capitol. Additionally, she recounted a story told to her by then-White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato, alleging that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of his vehicle when he was not taken to the Capitol. This account was later disputed by Secret Service personnel.

The Justice Department, led by Attorney General Todd Blanche, has been handling the investigation through its Civil Rights Division. According to WOODTV.com, the grand jury's decision not to indict Hutchinson is one of several instances where DC grand juries have refused to certify indictments since President Trump returned to office.

Hutchinson's testimony has been a point of contention, with Trump and his allies accusing her of lying under oath. Earlier this year, Representatives Jim Jordan and Barry Loudermilk referred Hutchinson to the Justice Department for potential prosecution, alleging false testimony. Despite these accusations, some federal prosecutors expressed doubts about the strength of the case against her.

The grand jury's decision reflects the challenges faced by the Trump administration in pursuing legal action against political adversaries. The Justice Department has not yet commented on the grand jury's decision.