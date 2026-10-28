Demi Lovato Gives Health Update After Sharing Photo From Hospital

Demi Lovato is assuring fans she's alright after sparking concern with a photo taken in the hospital.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 34, shared a brief health update with fans after previously posting a pic of her in the hospital after an apparent allergic reaction, per People.

Lovato recently shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her in the hospital with an IV in her arm with the caption, "sooooo i'm either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!" The musician later deleted the Story and shared a new one, a black screen with a simple message reading, "i'm fine!!"

Fortunately for Lovato, it appears she wasn't in the hospital for long, seemingly getting checked out for the alleged reaction before quickly being discharged.

Lovato, who also celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album It's Not That Deep last week, recently opened up more about her relationship with husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, whom she married in May 2025. While talking about how she navigated struggles with mental health and addiction on Kerry Washington's Street You Grew Up On podcast, Lovato explained that Lutes has had a positive impact on her life.

"I've also found my partner," Lovato said. "It's such a gift. He's brought so much joy into my life."