Fed Expected To Hold Interest Rates Steady Today

By iHeartRadio

October 28, 2026

US-MARKETS-FED-RATE
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on interest rates today as it concludes a two-day meeting. The central bank is widely expected to maintain rates in the 3.75% to 4% range, according to CNBC. This decision comes amid ongoing inflation concerns and just days before the midterm elections.

In September, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, marking its first hike since 2023. However, the likelihood of another increase today is low, with Yahoo Finance reporting that traders see only a 10% chance of a hike. The Fed's decision is influenced by the proximity to the elections, as well as recent inflation data showing a 3.7% annual increase.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh will hold a press conference following the announcement. He has previously emphasized the Fed's commitment to reducing inflation to its 2% target. According to Reuters, Warsh's remarks will be closely watched for any hints about future policy moves.

The Fed's decision will impact various financial aspects, including credit card rates, mortgage rates, and savings yields. While holding rates steady may help ease borrowing costs, it could also raise questions about the Fed's approach to tackling inflation.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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