Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Who Was Overseeing Nicolas Maduro Case, Has Died

Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who was overseeing the prosecution of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in New York, has died at the age of 92. According to the court, Judge Hellerstein died of natural causes just before his 93rd birthday on Wednesday (October 28) morning.

Judge Hellerstein had served on the federal bench since 1998 after being appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Over his lengthy career, he presided over a wide range of significant cases, including litigation related to the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Court spokesperson Ed Friedland said that a new judge will be randomly assigned to take over the Maduro case, along with Judge Hellerstein's other ongoing matters.

Judge Hellerstein’s passing marks the end of a decades-long judicial career in one of the nation's most prominent federal courts. The reassignment of the Maduro case and other proceedings is expected to take place in the coming weeks.