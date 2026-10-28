Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady Ahead Of Elections

By iHeartRadio

October 28, 2026

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Holds Press Conference On Interest Rates
Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Federal Reserve has decided to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged, maintaining the current range of 3.75% to 4% after raising rates by a quarter percentage point in September. The decision follows persistent inflation and occurs just days before the midterm elections.

According to a report by CNBC, the Federal Open Market Committee opted for a cautious approach, stating: "Inflation remains elevated. The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal."

Two out of 12 committee members, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, dissented, preferring another rate hike. The rest of the committee, including Chairman Kevin Warsh, agreed to hold rates steady. The decision comes as inflation continues to run above the Fed’s 2% target, with the personal consumption expenditures price index expected to show another increase for September.

As PBS NewsHour reports, the Fed faces pressure from both rising prices and political considerations, as President Donald Trump has criticized the central bank’s recent moves and attempted to remove Governor Cook from office. The Supreme Court halted the president’s effort, but another hearing is scheduled for early November.

The timing of the rate decision, so close to nationwide midterm elections, was noted by several analysts. According to Yahoo Finance, the proximity of the meeting to Election Day is seen as a factor in the Fed’s decision to wait for more economic data before considering another rate increase. Market expectations currently price in a strong likelihood of another hike at the next Fed meeting in December.

Fed Chairman Warsh is expected to address the Fed’s outlook and future policy moves during a scheduled news conference later today. Investors and economists will be watching closely for indications of the central bank’s next steps as inflation and growth data continue to shape the economic landscape.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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