Florida Man Charged After Ex-Fiancée Disappears Following Court TV Show

A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities allege he fatally choked his former fiancée on the same day they appeared together in an episode of The People’s Court. According to newly unsealed court documents, 33-year-old mother of three Michelle Parker disappeared in November 2011, just hours after the pre-recorded television episode aired that featured a dispute with her ex-fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., over an engagement ring.

Investigators revealed that their relationship had become increasingly hostile in the weeks leading up to Parker’s disappearance. Text messages and statements from Smith’s acquaintances described heated arguments and threats, including an incident where he expressed hope that someone would harm her. The affidavit also describes a failed attempt by Smith to pay Parker for sex one week before she vanished, which she refused.

On the day of her disappearance, digital evidence indicated Parker arrived at Smith’s home after dropping off their three-year-old twins. Surveillance footage and phone records showed that both Parker and Smith’s phones traveled together away from his residence later that afternoon toward Lake Conway.

Authorities say Smith was upset about how their dispute was portrayed on television and believe he killed Parker in a fit of rage, then disposed of her body in the Orlando area. Investigators documented injuries on Smith the following day, including scratches and bruises, which they believe were defensive wounds from Parker during a struggle.

Cell phone records further complicated Smith’s account. He initially told police that Parker stayed for only 10 minutes, but re-examined data revealed she was there for over an hour. All text messages on Parker’s phone were deleted up to the time she disappeared, and her phone was later found in Lake Conway.

The breakthrough in the case came as new digital forensics tools allowed law enforcement to re-examine evidence collected from electronic devices, ultimately leading to second-degree murder charges against Smith.

As of now, Parker’s body has not been found. The case is expected to proceed through the Florida court system, with authorities continuing to search for additional evidence.