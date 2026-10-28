GLP-1 Medications Could Affect Beer Sales, Says Heineken

Heineken has warned that the rising use of GLP-1 medications, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, could impact beer sales in the UK. According to a presentation seen by Reuters, these drugs, which are used for weight loss, may reduce the desire to drink, leading to "fullness and fewer serves" in pubs and bars. Heineken urged venues to adapt by promoting half-pints, low- and no-alcohol drinks, and pairing drinks with small plates.

The presentation, shared with UK hospitality customers, highlighted that traditional multi-pint drinking occasions could become less common. Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, noted that while GLP-1 users are not giving up alcohol entirely, they are increasingly opting for smaller servings, lower-alcohol drinks, and premium products. This aligns with broader trends focused on health and moderation.

Research by market firm Circana showed that U.S. households with a GLP-1 user spent about 7% less on alcohol, including 13.5% less on beer, over two years compared to households without a user. Head Topics reported that 10 out of 11 GLP-1 users interviewed by Reuters said they had reduced their drinking due to discomfort or a lack of desire.

Heineken's report comes as the alcohol industry faces declining sales in some markets, with consumers cutting back for health and financial reasons. Despite sluggish growth in Europe, Heineken has identified the UK as a bright spot, owning over 2,000 pubs there. Beer sales in British pubs, bars, and restaurants reached nearly £14 billion in the year to February 2026, with less than £300 million from low- and no-alcohol beers.

Joseph Schacht, a professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz, noted that GLP-1 drugs could reduce cravings and consumption for people with alcohol use disorder. Heineken plans to continue monitoring these consumption behaviors into 2027.