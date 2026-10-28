Grand Jury Declines To Indict Former WH Aide

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., has declined to indict former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on criminal charges related to her testimony about President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021. According to NBC News, the grand jury returned a "no bill," rejecting the Department of Justice's efforts to charge Hutchinson.

Hutchinson had testified before a Democrat-led congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot, alleging that Trump was determined to go to the U.S. Capitol that day. She claimed that Trump urged the removal of metal detectors near the White House, saying rally attendees were not there to harm him. Hutchinson also testified that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo when his bodyguard refused to take him to the Capitol. Secret Service officials later denied this account.

The Justice Department's investigation focused on Hutchinson's testimony, which Trump has accused of being false. The grand jury's decision not to indict is part of a series of failed attempts by the Justice Department to prosecute individuals Trump has labeled as political enemies. The case was brought by the Civil Rights Division, led by Trump appointee Harmeet Dhillon, which traditionally enforces federal civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.

The grand jury's refusal to indict does not prevent the DOJ from pursuing charges against Hutchinson in the future. Trump has publicly criticized Hutchinson, calling her a "scam artist" and suggesting she should be prosecuted. The grand jury's decision comes amid ongoing efforts by Trump to reshape the narrative surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack.

Reuters reports that the grand jury heard evidence against Hutchinson earlier this month. The decision not to indict follows several similar outcomes in cases involving Trump's perceived adversaries.