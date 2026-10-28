Hasan Piker Sues Scott Jennings For Defamation

Progressive Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN commentator Scott Jennings, accusing him of misrepresenting Piker's remarks about lynching Black Americans in an edited video. The 38-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, DC, and centers on an August episode of "The Scott Jennings Show," where Jennings accused Piker of advocating racial violence.

According to The Hill, Jennings aired a video clip that allegedly showed Piker saying, "the USA should resume lynchings against Black people." Piker's attorneys argue that Jennings manipulated the video by removing context, making it appear as though Piker was endorsing racial violence rather than sarcastically criticizing another commentator's views.

The original footage came from an October 2024 Twitch broadcast where Piker reacted to a debate between two Black political commentators. Piker's attorneys claim the edited video omitted his opening words, "He said," which were part of a sarcastic critique of a conservative commentator's argument.

Forbes reports that Piker is seeking $72.5 million in damages, including $27.5 million in compensatory damages and $45 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit alleges Jennings added a false caption to the broadcast, further misrepresenting Piker's statements.

The dispute gained attention during the Michigan Senate race, where the edited video was circulated to criticize progressive Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed over his association with Piker. Jennings shared the segment on the social platform X, where it received approximately 2.7 million views.

Piker addressed the lawsuit during a Twitch livestream, stating that the case is "about truth in the media" and criticizing conservative commentators for spreading falsehoods without facing consequences. "I don't think you should be able to get away with lying like this," Piker said.