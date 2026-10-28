Hayden Panettiere’s Death Ruled Accidental

Hayden Panettiere’s death has been officially ruled accidental, and police in Greenville, South Carolina, have closed their investigation as of Wednesday (October 28), according to the Greenville Police Department. The decision follows a review of findings from both the department and the medical examiner, who determined that Panettiere died from an accidental overdose.

Emergency services were called to a loft apartment on Wednesday, August 16, after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. Panettiere, 36, known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said in September that her cause of death was “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine,” with no signs of trauma.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that her death was due to an accidental overdose, and the autopsy found no evidence of foul play. Brian Hickerson, her boyfriend, and his brother were present at the scene and spoke with investigators as part of the inquiry.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was also involved in the investigation, reviewing whether Panettiere may have obtained counterfeit drugs. However, the final police announcement did not indicate any pending charges related to her death.