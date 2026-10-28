Iran War Cost Estimated At $47B So Far

By iHeartRadio

October 28, 2026

TOPSHOT-IRAN-ISRAEL-US-WAR-ECONOMY
Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP / Getty Images

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has cost the Pentagon at least $47 billion, according to a new estimate from U.S. Central Command. Nearly $30 billion of this amount is attributed to replacing munitions, such as air defense interceptors and bombs, as reported by USA Today. Additional costs include $6.1 billion for replacing lost military equipment.

The estimate, shared with Congress, does not account for the damage to U.S. military bases hit by Iranian drones and missiles. The war, which began on February 28, has lasted nearly eight months, causing significant shortages of critical munitions needed for defense in other regions, such as the Indo-Pacific.

The conflict has also taken a toll on U.S. service members. More than 50,000 have been deployed to the region, with at least 21 deaths and 865 wounded since the war began. The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier recently returned to San Diego after a 321-day deployment in the Middle East, during which eight sailors attempted suicide, according to VOVWORLD.

The war's financial impact is likely underestimated, as it does not include costs related to damage to bases and facilities. The conflict has also driven up oil prices, contributing to inflation and affecting the cost of living for Americans. This economic strain may influence voter sentiment in the upcoming midterm elections.

President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States may resume major military operations against Iran after the elections. "I have a decision to make: Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal?" Trump told Fox News on October 25. The Trump administration has struggled to force Iran to meet U.S. demands through military, diplomatic, and economic measures.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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